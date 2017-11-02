Elsham Chalk Quarry declared a Local Nature Reserve

North Lincolnshire Council is set to declare a new Local Nature Reserve in Elsham on the former Elsham Chalk Quarry site.

The 11.4 hectare site is currently classed as a Local Wildlife Site (LWS), which Elsham Parish Council has now acquired.

Working with the parish council, North Lincolnshire Council has now declared the former Chalk Quarry site as a Local Nature Reserve.

It is important for remnants of calcareous grassland, a priority habitat that occurs where grassland grows over chalk or limestone, to be conserved.

Key species found here include salad burnet, autumn gentian, rough hawkbit, crosswort, greater knapweed, common spotted orchid and bee orchid.

The quarry also displays similar geology to the nearby Elsham Chalkpit North Local Geological Site (LGS).

The newly declared Local Nature Reserve will provide an opportunity for local residents to get involved in nature conservation. It will also be a place for quiet recreation.

The adjacent road verge is a Local Wildlife Site, which will also be included in the new Local Nature Reserve.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing and ward member for Brigg and Wolds, said: “Elsham Chalk Quarry Local Nature Reserve will be a place where people can go to get closer to nature and discover the variety of wildlife right on their doorstep.

“It is vital for Local Wildlife Sites to be protected, which we have been able to achieve working with Elsham Parish Council.

“This means important habitats will not be spoilt and the site can be maintained.

“By declaring sites as Local Nature Reserves it helps to protect and enhance habitats in North Lincolnshire that can be sanctuaries for wildlife. They also provide important recreational areas for the local community.

“We always encourage the local community to get involved in managing local Nature Reserves, so if this is of interest to you please get in touch with the Environment Team.

“We are well on track for achieving our target of two hectares of Local Nature Reserve per 1,000 people, which will beat the national target.”

In North Lincolnshire there are currently 17 local nature reserves; these include the newly declared Elsham Chalk Quarry, Belshaw Heath in Belton and Kingsway in Scunthorpe.

The council is on track for reaching its target of two hectares of Local Nature Reserve per 1,000 people by 2018. The national target is to create one hectare per 1,000 people.

Volunteers work throughout the year on Local Nature Reserves in North Lincolnshire, committing around 4,700 hours each year.

If you would like to find out more details on your school visiting the Local Nature Reserve or getting involved as a volunteer, contact the Environment Team at: environment.team@northlincs.gov.uk.