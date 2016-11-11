Enjoy the classic Nutcracker magic

The Nutcracker, the beloved Christmas classic continues to capture the hearts and imagination of generations of theatre-goers and The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is performing it at Grimsby Auditorium on Wednesday, November 16.

It will feature an impressive cast, accompanied by a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians.

The production is a truly captivating piece of theatre, a wonderful introduction to ballet for anyone who has never experienced it and still so special to anyone who has.

A nutcracker who may just be a handsome prince in disguise – prepare to enter a magical new world.

Tickets range between £25-£33 for adults, £12 for children and seniors receive £3 on selected adult ticket prices. To book tickets, please call the box office on: 0300 300 0035. Or you can book online via: www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.