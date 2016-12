A family craft event takes place at Market Rasen Library this Friday, December 30, from 10am to noon.

Run by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology, Crafty Celts will offer a range of activities.

Decorate a Witham shield, model a boar from clay, create and colour Celtic designs.

Each activity costs £1 and children must be accompanied by an adult.

There is no need to book, just drop in.