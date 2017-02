Advisors from Community Lincs will be on hand to help you save money on your energy bills at an open day event being held in Rasen Hub on Monday (February 20).

Take along your latest bill for free and impartial advice and support with price comparison, as well as information on schemes offered by the government or energy suppliers.

Go along between 10am and 3pm, when there will also be refreshments, including a soup lunch, on offer free of charge.