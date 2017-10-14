Emerald shines bright at Animal Hero Awards

A rescued resident at equine welfare charity, Bransby Horses, has won a

national award for her remarkable recovery from severe neglect.

Emerald, an Arab mare, was formally recognised at the Animal Hero Awards 2017, hosted by Amanda Holden at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, winning the ‘Back from the

Brink’ category.

The award winners were chosen by an expert panel, including some of Britain’s most dedicated animal advocates and professionals.

When Emerald was rescued in January, 2016 by the RSPCA and Bransby Horses, it

was not clear whether she would survive.

The dedicated team at

Bransby Horses cared for Emerald around the clock, lifting her by hand with a special harness every few hours, until she had the strength to stand alone.

Emerald is now in good health and following veterinary approval, she has started ‘backing’ - the process by which horses are taught to accept a rider - with the charity’s Rehoming Team.

It is hoped she will find a loving foster home in 2018.

Ryan Rouse, Bransby Horses’ Head of External Welfare said: “This rescue was one of the most shocking cases of neglect our team had ever seen and it took months to nurse Emerald back to full health.

“We are delighted the RSPCA subsequently got the case to court and that Emerald’s owner was sentenced. We take great pride in continually supporting the dedicated inspectors with welfare cases.”

The vital rescue and welfare work carried out by Bransby Horses is funded entirely by legacies and public donations.

Bransby Horses is ‘eternally grateful’ to its supporters who funded Emerald’s care, to vets at Tower Equine and the team at the charity’s Animal Reception centre for their resilience and dedication.

Bransby Horses also thanks the RSPCA for their help with the rescue and for prosecuting her owner.