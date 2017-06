Sir Edward Leigh has been returned as MP for the Gainsborough constituency, which includes Market Rasen and Caistor, with an increased majority.

Sir Edward first took office in 1983 and said he was ‘delighted and pleased with the result.

“I feel relieved,” he said.

“It is always humbling: people say this is a safe seat, but no seat is safe and many conservatives with safe seats have tumbled in the past - you have to keep working at it.”