Eight-year-old Emma is first Market Rasen Library user to win challenge draw

A young reader from Market Rasen has been rewarded for her involvement in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Emma Gissing successfully completed the challenge run through the library by reading at least six books over the long summer holiday.

The names of everyone across the county who completed the challenge were put into a prize draw and Emma was the second prize winner.

Inclusions services coordinator Tarina Johnson went along to Market Rasen Library to present Emma with an iPod nano.

“It was really good fun to do,” said eight-year-old Emma, a pupil at Market Rasen Primary School.

“My favourite author over the summer was Daisy Meadows, but my real favourite is Jeff Kinney.”

And Emma knows exactly what will be the first things she puts on to her prize.

“I like Olly Murs, so I am going to download some of his music - and I am going to see him when he comes to Market Rasen too,” she said.

It is the first time Market Rasen Library has had a winner in all the years the challenge draw has been going.

“We are really pleased Emma has got this prize,” said librarian Mel Fenwick.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge helped mark the centenary of the birth of author Roald Dahl and proved to be very popular.

“This year’s challenge had a much higher take up, which was due to such a good theme - The Big friendly Read,” said Ms Johnson.

“It really caught the imagination of the children, but it also inspired parents as many remembered reading Roald Dahl’s books when they were younger, so it was lovely to see whole families getting involved.

“And, of course, the Summer Reading Challenge is great for libraries too, getting more people to come in and enjoy the additional activities on offer to tie in with the challenge.”

Enthusiastic young readers don’t have to wait until next summer to do another reading challenge.

The Christmas mini-challenge starts on December 12 and runs to January 6.

All children have to do is read three books over the three-week period to qualify for a virtual badge and a secret video reward.

Sign up to the challenge at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk or speak to the library staff.

There are also a number of other events taking place at Market Rasen Library.

A coding club runs on Fridays, there will be a Macmillan coffee morning on December 17 and a bath bomb bonanza on December 21.