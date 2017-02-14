Whole school approach to online safety at Rasen

Getting online is now easier than ever, but everybody needs to know how to be safe in this digital world.

To mark Safer Internet day last week, children at Market Rasen Primary School held their own E-Safety event.

Parents were invited to go along and see what the children have been learning.

“We have been looking at how to use the internet safely, as well as gaming and mobile devices,” said Sam Briston, teacher of the Eagles Class.

“One of the issues we have been looking at is cyber-bullying.

“It is important the children know what signs to look for and that they are aware to tell people if it is happening to them.

“We have been using videos supplied by the Childline charity and lots of other activities.

“It is important for parents to see how to help the children stay safe and that is what this afternoon was all about.”

One of those parents to go along was Sarah Potts, who was impressed with what the children were doing.

“It is good what the children already know,” said Mrs Potts, mum of 10-year-old Sean. “The fact they are learning all about this in the classroom is great.”

After looking at what the children were learning in class, parents were then invited to go along to the school hall for tea and cake, where there was also further information and support available on internet safety.

Safer Internet Day is an annual event recognised across the globe and this year’s theme was “Be the change: unite for a better internet”.

One of those supporting the day was East Midlands MEP Emma McClarkin.

“The internet has evolved in the past two decades and now social media is prevalent through all ages of society, but in particular with our young people,” she said.

“Whilst this has given individuals across each continent the opportunities to quickly and easily socialise with friends and to access and share information from all across the world, it has also created a platform for serious crimes that the European Union and the international community must stand united in tackling.”