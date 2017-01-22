Volunteering the key for Caistor DofE students

Caistor Grammar School recognised the hard work and commitment of its Duke of Edinburgh Award students at a celebration evening,

This year has been very successful for the School, with a total of 107 awards being made - 65 Bronze, 24 Silver and 18 Gold.

Caistor Grammar School Silver Duke of Edinborough Award recipients EMN-171001-150926001

The event was themed around the Volunteering section of the Award Scheme.

A number of students spoke about their own experiences, which included volunteering for Oxfam and Amnesty International, a local Cat Rescue Charity and at the Caistor Heritage and Arts Centre.

One former student and Gold Award Holder recounted his experiences in continuing to volunteer for the Scheme, which saw him complete duties at a number of Royal DofE Diamond Anniversary Celebrations during 2016.

There was music too from a group of students, who performed their own version of Eminem and Rhianna’s hit ‘Monster’ and a photo presentation of the DofE volunteer staff in action behind the scenes during this year’s expeditions.

Caistor Grammar School Bronze Duke of Edinborough Award recipients EMN-171001-150957001

The highlight of the evening was guest speaker Emily Cummins, whose award-winning sustainable inventions have made a real difference to people in poverty stricken regions worldwide.

Proceeds from the fund raising raffle during the evening, together with a contribution from the School, will go to Emily’s nominated charity, Jen’s Special Place.