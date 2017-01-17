Tealby School closed over safety fears

High winds last week has forced the closure of a village school after lead from a roof-top bell tower fell to the ground.

Tealby School remains closed today (Wednesday), with the position being reviewed on a regular basis.

Head teacher, Denise Popplewell said: “The school is closed for health and safety reasons whilst the structural integrity of the bell tower is checked and any necessary repairs made.

“A full risk assessment will be undertaken before the school is allowed to reopen to staff and pupils.

“As a precaution we are looking at alternative accommodation if the repairs take some time.”

Parents, staff and governors are being given a progress update on the situation every afternoon.

Meanwhile, the school has placed a comprehensive list of activities and learning opportunities on their website for pupils to undertake with their parents as home-learning.