Nettleton Primary School welcomed two special guests to their summer fete - Spiderman and Ironman.

The duo wandered around all afternoon meeting the visitors and there was also a visit from the local fire crew.

Lots of adults and children attended the event and there was plenty on offer to keep everyone happy, including tombola, books, cakes, soft toy stall, a BBQ, bric-a-brac and more.