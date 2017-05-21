Something for all at WLDC skills fair!

A free event to showcase employment, career guidance and training opportunities in West Lindsey will take place next month.

The West Lindsey Employment & Skills Partnership is hosting a skills fair at The Blues Club, North Street, Gainsborough on Thursday June 15.

The event titled “The Way Ahead” will take place from 12noon -6pm, offering all local residents access to help and advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies.

Local employers and organisations promoting career opportunities and training in the district will be available to speak to, with experts on hand to talk about the skills employers are looking for.

Michele Guest, Director of Education & Training at Gainsborough College said: “If you need 1-2- 1 advice or help with a CV, the skills fair is a great opportunity.”

Any organisation whowould like to exhibit at the event can contact Amanda Bouttell on 01427 676562 or email Amanda.Bouttell@west-lindsey.gov.uk