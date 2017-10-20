Serving up cafe style poetry at De Aston

De Aston School held its first ever Poetry Cafe recently - and it looks like it won’t be their last.

Students and staff combined words and music at the event staged in the school’s heritage suite, giving the evening an extra special appeal.

Both original and favourite poems from across the decades were recited to the appreciative audience.

Head teacher Simon Porter said: “What a great night.

“Thanks to all involved in putting it on and to the students and staff who took part.

“There were some wonderful performances by our EAL students in their home language, superb musicianship, compelling dramatic interpretation and stunning writing craft.

“The Arts continue to thrive in a school that is prepared to give everyone a chance to have their moment to perform. Well done to all.”

The event was organised by head of drama Kerry Greenwood, who was equally delighted with how the evening had gone.

She said: “A huge thank you to all the staff who gave up their time for the Poetry Café event.

“It had a really nice, relaxed atmosphere and it was great to see parents and pupils taking part and watching.

“Andre Ryan won the audience award for best original poem, but there were also amazing contributions from Hanna Baker, Chloe Chuck, Jorga Montalvo and Justyna Zalewska, who won best presentation, as well as Y10 GCSE students and Y13 Drama.”