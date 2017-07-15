School sporting fun for Rasen youngsters

Sports day is an integral part of school life whatever age the pupils are.

Children at Market Rasen Church of England Primary School were one of the first in the area to get under starters orders.

With obstacle races, flat races and egg and spoon races, all ages were able to show off their skills to the crowd of family and friends cheering them on.

The morning session saw children in key stage one take to the sports track, while the older children took part in the field sports of javelin and shot.

After lunch, it was the turn of key stage two pupils to get their running shoes on and get track bound.

Throughout the day, while individual winners were recognised with medals, the ultimate aim was to gain points for the team totals.

Competing in blue was the Lindsey team, in red Holland, in green Kesteven and in yellow Axholme.

All the children did their bit to help their teams, but there could only be one winner.

This year it was the blue of Lindsey that topped the table to take the school sports trophy.

This week, key stage two pupils will be showingdifferent skills at the Year Six leavers summer show.

