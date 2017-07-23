Rasen’s little learners visit Lincoln

Have your say

This year sees 23 children leaving Market Rasen Pre-school heading for ‘big school’.

As a special treat, they were taken somewhere they had been asking to go for a while - Lincoln Cathedral.

The children were engaged in a tour around the cathedral with two guides and everyone learnt a lot.

This was followed by lunch in the Cathedral Centre’s garden, brass rubbings, a balloon release, and a walk through the castle grounds.

Thanks go to the staff at Lincoln Cathedral Centre, as well as the guides from the cathedral.

“We would like to wish all children good luck in the future,” said pre-school owner Sally Jacklin.

“It has been a pleasure to teach every single one of them.”