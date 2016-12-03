Rasen pupils raise pounds for Pudsey

When Market Rasen Primary School Council was told to think about fundraising for Children in Need, its members were very enthusiastic.

They had lots of ideas and decided on guess the name of the teddy, guess how many sweets in the jar and a raffle, as well as the compulsory non-uniform day.

At the end of the day, it was revealed the teddy’s name was Lola, there were 286 sweets in the jar and lots of happy children received a Pudsey-themed prize.

Everyone was delighted too with the £443 raised for charity.