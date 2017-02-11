Pyjama day at Binbrook

Staff and children at Binbrook Early Learners had a relaxed day last week to raise money for charity.

They spent the day in their pyjamas to raise money for Crackerjacks Children Trust.

The charity supports children with severe difficulties by helping provide necessary equipment and supporting their families .

Parents at the Binbrook setting made a donation for their children to dress down for the day and a total of £30 was sent to Crackerjacks.

Binbrook Early Learners takes children from the age of 2. Details on 01472 399886.