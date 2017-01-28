PTFA raises £5000 for Caistor Academy

The ‘sterling efforts’ of the Parent Teacher Friend Association for Caistor Yarborough Academy has seen them reach a highly respectable total of £5000 raised.

The money raised by the PTFA is to go towards supporting students at Caistor Yarborough Academy and the school itself.

The impressive figure has been achieved by members of the PTFA attending a multitude of events, both in-school and in the local community, where they organised activities such as bottle stalls and raffles.

They’ve also arranged two highly successful fashion shows so far.

In the past, the PTFA successfully made a pledge to update the Caistor Yarborough Academy’s Food Technology room, raising £600 over the course of just two events.

Dawn Worthington, who supports the Senior Leadership Team at Caistor Yarborough Academy, said: “Last summer the money they raised went towards kitting out our newly refurbished Food Technology rooms .

“There are always lots of ideas of how to spend the money for the benefit of our students, so watch this space for what their next project will be.”