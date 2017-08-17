Pictures: A-level Results - Highest grades at Rasen’s De Aston

De Aston School’s sixth formers were celebrated today for their commendable individual performances.

The school’s students achieved a set of excellent results, including the highest grades possible of A* and Distinction*, plus a host of others who gained marvellous personal results in a range of academic and vocational qualifications.

Rebecca Watson with head of English Sarah Peacock. Rebecca's 2A and 2C sees her heading to Sheffield University to study English EMN-170817-111943001

Year 13 students who gained A* grades, the highest grades possible in A levels, included Laurel Kavanagh, Adam Newton and others who modestly preferred to not have their names mentioned.

There were great results for others who achieved A grades, including Thomas Fussey, Arran Lancaster, Gabrielle Laurens and Rebecca Watson.

Outstanding vocational results were achieved by Connor Brittle, with two Distinction* grades, and Morgan Wilson, who gained three Distinction * grades. There were many others who again preferred to not have their names published but achieved high grades.

Overall, the pass rate for A level courses is 99.5% this year, a testament to the academic preparation at De Aston.

From left: Will Kirk heads to University of York St John's, where he will study to become a Special Needs Teacher; Kieran Staines will be studying Outdoor Leadershio and Management at Derby University and Matthew Erentraut plans to join Lincolnshire Police. EMN-170817-111903001

For the second year running, English Literature achieved the highest number of A* grades in A level subjects, this year the department celebrated 3 A* and 3 A grades.

Head of English, Sarah Peacock said: “I am so proud of my students, having taught the A level last year and this year I have seen the hard work that has gone into these grades.

“We ran after school, lunchtime and weekend masterclasses to ensure the best outcomes.

“Despite being one of the first subjects to take the new harder A level courses we have now achieved 8 A* grades in the last two years, the highest grade that students can get at A level.“

Bobbie Brader celebrated her results with dad Graham and mum Julie. She is heading to Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln to study Drama. EMN-170817-111821001

Other subjects achieving highest grades included Mathematics, with an A* and an A grade. Sociology also achieved an A* grade, with A grades also achieved in Chemistry, Physics, Geography, History, Art, Economics, Media and Photography.

There was great success in the vocational qualifications too, with three Distinction* grades in Health and Social Care Double Award and two in the Single Award.

There were 14 Distinction* grades in Single Award Computing; in vocational PE there were three Distinction* grades.

Headteacher, Simon Porter, commended “the determination and growth mindset of the learners and the staff”.

Arran Lancaster with head of sixth form Kerry Rivett. Arran is off to study at London's Institute of Banking and Finance EMN-170817-111733001

He added: “The students worked very hard for what they achieved and should be proud of their individual results.

“This is a set of results that demonstrates the school’s continued drive for success for every individual learner as part of our growth mindset philosophy.

“Our ethos is ‘Believe. Strive. Achieve.’ and the results from this year have proved that the De Aston way leads to great outcomes in both A level and vocational qualifications.

“This comes just after the publication of The Real School’s Guide in the press last week that ranked De Aston third of all schools in North East Lincolnshire’s catchment, only pipped by two grammar schools, but ahead of all non-selective schools.

“Since becoming Headteacher in January we have had a seal of approval from Ofsted and now a fantastic set of sixth form results.

“It is a privilege to lead such a wonderful, truly comprehensive school.”

Clare Miles is heading to the University of York after achieving A*, A*, A in her A-level grades. She is pictured with headetacher Simon Porter. EMN-170817-111643001

With 100% in one of her Maths modules, and an overall grades of A*, A8 and A, Chloe Brack is heading to Birmingham University to study Physics and Astro-physics, while Oscar Finney ( A, A. B) is heading to East Anglia to study geography. EMN-170817-112110001

Megan Paterson will be studying Biomedin=cine at Newcastle University from September, while Emma Williams follows her older brother Tom's path to study International Development at UEA EMN-170817-112027001