Search

Picture gallery: Caistor Grammar students on GCSE Day

Laura Jackson, with Daniel Jackson, Mum Janet and Dad Paul Jackson. Laura will study A Levels at CGS. EMN-170824-143932001
Laura Jackson, with Daniel Jackson, Mum Janet and Dad Paul Jackson. Laura will study A Levels at CGS. EMN-170824-143932001

Students have been praised for their record breaking results.

Read more at http://www.marketrasenmail.co.uk/news/education/gcse-day-record-breaking-results-at-caistor-grammar-school-1-8118468

Left Angus Haswell who is to study Biology, Chemistry and History at Hymers in Hull and Thomas Christie who will study A Levels at CGS. EMN-170824-144102001

Left Angus Haswell who is to study Biology, Chemistry and History at Hymers in Hull and Thomas Christie who will study A Levels at CGS. EMN-170824-144102001

Photos by Linda Oxley

Dad Terry McTernan, Ailsa McTernan, Henry McTernan and Mum Anne McTernan. EMN-170824-144048001

Dad Terry McTernan, Ailsa McTernan, Henry McTernan and Mum Anne McTernan. EMN-170824-144048001

Lois and Thomas Christie with Ailsa and Anne McTernan. Thomas will study A Level Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics at CGS and Ailsa is to to study music at Mancheter Chetham School of Music. EMN-170824-144035001

Lois and Thomas Christie with Ailsa and Anne McTernan. Thomas will study A Level Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics at CGS and Ailsa is to to study music at Mancheter Chetham School of Music. EMN-170824-144035001

Some of the students proudly holding their results. EMN-170824-144119001

Some of the students proudly holding their results. EMN-170824-144119001

Molly Matthews will be staying at Caistor Grammar School to study geography, chemistry and maths. she is pictured with Mum Caroline, brother Jack and Dad Andrew. EMN-170824-144019001

Molly Matthews will be staying at Caistor Grammar School to study geography, chemistry and maths. she is pictured with Mum Caroline, brother Jack and Dad Andrew. EMN-170824-144019001

Emily Shilling is staying at Caistor Grammar School to study for her A-levels and is pictured with Dad Martin, Mum Rebecca and brother Joe. EMN-170824-144007001

Emily Shilling is staying at Caistor Grammar School to study for her A-levels and is pictured with Dad Martin, Mum Rebecca and brother Joe. EMN-170824-144007001

Alice Pace and Mum Sandra Pace EMN-170824-143955001

Alice Pace and Mum Sandra Pace EMN-170824-143955001