‘Owlets’ settle in to new main school setting at Binbrook

The start of the school year has seen many children welcomed to their new school, but at Binbrook, the preschool has also started afresh.

The well-established Binbrook Early Learners has moved from its setting in the village’s Children’s Centre into a newly adapted classroom within Binbrook Primary’s main building.

Class Owlets, as they are now known, have their own entrance and outdoor area, but are next to the reception class, which will help aid the transition from preschool to ‘big’ school.

“The children have settled in really well and are enjoying their new classroom,” said manager Mandy Williams.

Headteacher Anna Hall and the governors are also delighted with how the move has gone.

“Binbrook early Learners has been under the school’s governance for a number of years, so it makes sense to have them in the main school,” said vice chairman of governors Alex Bantock.

“They will now be able to work even closer with the reception class teacher, which can only further enhance the early years learning.”

The preschool now offers 24-hour funding as part of the 30 hours extended funding for working families and 2-year-old funding (criteria needed for both), as well as 15 hours funding for all 3 and 4 year olds. Details on 01472 398340.