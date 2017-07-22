Osgodby’s new PTA shows fete success by the book

The newly-formed PTA at Osgodby Primary School, helped by the children in year six, ran a successful summer fete.

Thanks to a number of donations and the time offered by volunteers, the event raised £2,115.35.

Osgodby School fete EMN-171207-110803001

The fun-packed fair saw visits from Lincolnshire Police and Caistor fire engine.

There was a display of birds of prey on display, as well as lots of games, run by children as part of their business enterprise, and plenty of stalls and other activities.

The money raised at the fair will be used to help create a library for the children and it is hoped to build on the success of this year’s event for the school’s 150th anniversary in 2018.

Osgodby School fete EMN-171207-110841001