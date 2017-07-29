Osgodby Knight in Lincoln trail

Children and staff at Osgodby Primary have said a temporary farewell to their knight - Sir Ozzie - who is now on display in Lincoln’s Waterside Centre as part of the Knights Trail.
He has already been on a trip to the Lincolnshire show and once he finishes his duty, he will return to Osgodby and stand proud at the school.
His design is a culmination of the children’s ideas brought together by volunteer artist (and parent) Hannah McKinlay.
He is pictured being given a fond farewell by the children of Class 1.
