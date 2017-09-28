Nursery group in running for industry awards

Lincolnshire’s outstanding childcare group Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries, which includes a branch at Wragby, is in line for another raft of awards.

The company has been shortlisted in three categories in the Nursery Management Today National Nursery Awards 2017 - Nursery Group of the Year, Nursery Nurse of the Year (Julie Crowther) and Operations / Regional Manager of the Year (Kristina Johnson).

Julie Crowther has been working at Mon Ami’s newest nursery in Wragby since it opened in 2015.

She is the lead practitioner for young babies under the age of two.

Kristina Johnson is the Senior Nursery Manager at Mon Ami, overseeing the operation of all four nurseries - Wragby, Alford, Boston and Swineshead.

Co-owner and founder of Mon Ami, Samantha Britton said: “We’re delighted that the hard work and dedication of our staff is being recognised in this way.

“All four of our nurseries are rated outstanding by Ofsted, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this year will be our year.

“I’m really pleased for Kristina, who deserves all the plaudits that come her way, and for Julie, who does an excellent job at our Wragby nursery.

“We’re all really looking forward to both award ceremonies and we’re hoping to bring home some silverware to Lincolnshire.”

Judging day takes place in London on October 9, and the prizes will be presented by TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle at the Hilton London Metropole on November 25.

Last year Samantha was included in the NMT Nursery Top 10 Most Influential 2016.

Samantha and her husband Jarrod were also named in the Fantastic 50 list of top Midlands entrepreneurs in Midlands Business Insider magazine.

Mon Ami was founded in 2002 and now all four of its Lincolnshire nurseries are rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The latest to be inspected was the new Wragby nursery in February 2017.