No flights involved as Caistor pupils head out on world tour

Pupils from Caistor Primary School got the chance to take a trip round the world, while only having to travel a few metres.

The Grand World Tour event was held at Caistor Yarborough Academy and saw more than 100 year four and five pupils and members of staff from Caistor Primary School join in a range of activities linked to different countries.

CYA World Tour EMN-170805-065538001

The day was organised by World Studies teacher Farah Shah, who was pleased with how it all went.

She said: “The aim of the event was to give primary school students a flavour of studying humanities, arts and languages at Caistor Yarborough Academy.

“The Grand World Tour was the perfect event to combine these subjects as well as embrace diverse cultures.

“It was definitely a success and at the end of the day students were keen to check that their personal passports had been stamped for each country they had visited.”

Grand World Tour at Caistor Yarborough Academy EMN-170805-064242001

In all, eight countries were represented and the pupils could take part in a variety of food, music and craft activities.

Mrs Shah continued: “Students particularly enjoyed their travels to Japan where they made their own sushi and ate it using chopsticks.

“Mexico was also a favourite; students designed masks for a local festival and enjoyed learning Spanish phrases.

“Feedback from the event has been extremely positive and we look forward to the next departure of the Grand World Tour!”

Grand World Tour at Caistor Yarborough Academy EMN-170805-064227001

Grand World Tour at Caistor Yarborough Academy EMN-170805-064214001