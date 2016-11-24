No barriers to entry for action man William

Marathon man, mountain climber and triathlete William Chico (16) has no plans to slow down - even with the challenge of three demanding A-levels to study.

William, a maths, physics and biology student at Caistor Grammar School, got his GCSE exams out of the system by climbing Britain’s three highest mountains and cycling 100 miles through the Lincolnshire Wolds.

William and Dan Chico in the shadow of St Mark's Cathedral after completing the Venice Marathon.

On top of that, William tested himself against the best multi-talented athletes in England at the London Triathlon, the biggest event of its kind in the world, and started the new school term by running the Venice Marathon.

William said: “Venice didn’t go too well because I was on track for a personal best until, at mile 16, an injury reduced me to a hobble.

“I managed to complete it though in six hours ten minutes, but I was very much in pain for days afterwards.”

William’s breathless lifestyle this year also included a four-week National Citizen Service (NCS) placement, with an adventure walk through the Yorkshire Dales and regenerating a sensory garden in North East Lincolnshire.

Now the teenager, whose ultimate ambition is to join the Royal Marines, is aiming for a Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award after capturing both the PE Progress Cup and Caistor Crusaders Team Building Award at his school.

William said: “It was my decision to do NCS because I thought it was a great scheme and something I really wanted to be part of.

“The London Triathlon was good because I got a personal best of three hours eight minutes despite my wetsuit ripping during the swim so that I was basically swimming with a balloon round my head.

“But the highlight was the National Three Peaks Walk up Mount Snowdon (Wales), Ben Nevis (Scotland) and Scafell Pike (England) because I did it with my sister for the Teenage Cancer Trust and raised £2,300.”

Dan and Lorraine Chico, William’s parents, said: “We’re very proud of William and it’s lovely to have seen his achievements acknowledged by the school.”