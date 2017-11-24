Nettleton School maintains ‘good’ rating

A village school is celebrating after maintaining its ‘good’ rating after a recent visit from Ofsted.

The leadership team and governing body of Nettleton Community Primary School were praised for maintaining the ‘good quality of education’ in the school and for the ‘strong ethos and sense of values’.

In his report, inspector Clive Moss went on to say: “The pupils soak up the values, which results in a very calm and orderly school”.

The school federated with Market Rasen Primary School in 2013 and executive head teacher Andrew Smith was delighted with the report’s findings.

He said: “I am really pleased the inspector not only recognised the teaching and learning as good, but also what makes this school really special.

“There is always a fear when a school federates the individual identity may be lost or swallowed up by the bigger school, but this hasn’t happened here.

“It is not just a satellite of Market Rasen Primary School, but a school in its own right, with its own individual character.”

The school’s last inspection, in 2014 showed improvements had been made across the board following the previous Ofsted report (2013) which graded the school as ‘requires improvement’.

At that time, the school had around 40 pupils, but now the number on its roll has almost doubled, with 77 children attending the school.

This year’s report comments on this growth and the way the school is viewed.

“The school’s reputation among parents has improved substantially since the last inspection,” said Mr Moss.

“That popularity is apparent in the very high level of satisfaction expressed by the 39 parents who responded to the Parent View, Ofsted’s online inspection survey.”

Head of school at Nettleton, Rhiannon Morgan said: “We have a great team of staff here and we are all working really well together for the benefit of the children.

“We also receive amazing support from the parents.

“The attitude of the children to learning is wonderful - they genuinely care about it and love coming to school.”

Mr Moss went on to identify areas to be the ‘next steps’ for the school, which look at achieving greater depth in learning - something already in the school’s development plan.

Mr Smith said: “Our inspector was very fair in his findings and it was actually a very pleasant experience.”