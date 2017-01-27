Middle Rasen children on the ‘write’ road with their work

Five pupils from Middle Rasen Primary School have proved they know a thing or two when it comes to writing poetry.

After entering a competition, they were delighted to discover they had been picked among the top 50 and included in a book of poems.

The whole of Class 4 at the school entered, but it was the work of Phoebe Faulkner, Toby Jones, Joe James, Bradley Allen and Leah Miller that shone through.

“I was so surprised when I first found out my poem was in the book,” said Phoebe (9).

The poems were all based on a Christmas theme or things associated with the festive season.

Trees, the excitement of Christmas Eve and Christmas morning all featured, while Joe (10) focused on the fact Christmas isn’t always a happy occasion for everyone.

“All the class worked really hard on their poems,” said teacher Amy Pettit.

“The Cartridge Save competition was really good, as it gave them a purpose for their writing.

“They all felt inspired by the theme and the prospect of getting their poems published.

“We will definitely be looking for more opportunities like this to take part in.”