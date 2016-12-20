Market Rasen Primary School served up award

Market Rasen Primary School has been recognised for its commitment to preparing and serving healthy fresh school lunches.

They were among six Lincolnshire schools to receive a bronze award from the national school food programme – Soil Association Food for Life.

“Over the last year we have been gathering evidence to gain the Bronze Food For Life Award,” said Claire Roberts, assistant head of school and Food For Life lead at Market Rasen.

“As a result of our wonderful new kitchen and cook [Emma] Barnes, it only seemed apt that we celebrated the wonderful food on offer for our children.

“Mrs Barnes uses local and fresh ingredients to cook with.

“The award encompasses a whole host of criteria, from ensuring only free range eggs are used to the children cooking regularly in school.

“We are now very excited to have a ‘Cooking in the Curriculum’ plan which is delivered across the school from Reception to Year Six.

“To date, we have seen dishes such as ‘Jumping Bean Salad’ and ‘Breakfast Berry Pancakes’ being made by the children.

“They have developed many new skills, particularly knife skills such as the bridge technique. We have now been awarded the Bronze certificate and are looking to the future and how we can achieve the Silver Award.”

The Food for Life project is jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council and PKL.