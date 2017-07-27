Learning goes outdoors at Legsby

Pupils at Legsby Primary School are enjoying a new, bespoke play area thanks to a lottery grant and the skills of a local craftsman.

For years, a prime area for outside play has only housed a large seating area, but now it is a hive activity with the installation of the Legsby Lodge.

“We want to make the best of all the areas available to the children and this wasn’t happening here,” said school administrator Jayne Moore.

“We were lucky enough to receive a lottery grant towards this project and the rest of the money has come from existing funds.

“The project has really worked and now we have a fantastic outside area for fun, creative play and learning.”

All the children were asked to put their ideas of what they wanted to see in the area on to paper.

Then it was up to Jason Dean from Glentworth-based Countryside & Garden Company to complete the design and create the finished product.

“The children love it,” added Jayne.