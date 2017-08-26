Learning centre open day in Rasen

CLIP (Community Learning in Partnership) is holding an open day at the Market Rasen Learning Centre next Wednesday, August 30.

Everyone is welcome to go along and find out about all the courses starting from September for both young people, aged 16 to 18, and for adults.

Whether you want to do a course for fun, gain nationally recognised qualifications, receive help to enter employment or gain the credits you need to apply for university, CLIP has it all.

The Open Day runs from 10am to 2pm at Market Rasen Learning Centre, 8 Queen Street.