Impish plan to the future at Wragby school

Children and staff at Wragby Primary School welcomed some special guests recently to mark the burying of a time capsule beneath the school’s new classroom.

Over the years, the school has continued to steadily grow in capacity and a new classroom is now being built.

TopCon Construction has been working closely with the school and have been instrumental in developing the time capsule idea in partnership with pupils.

Every child in the school played a part in choosing objects to include, with one suggestion being a piece of Lincoln City FC memorabilia to mark their successful season.

They were delighted when the club agreed and donated two match day programs, including one for the FA Cup quarter final game against Arsenal.

Alan Long, Lincoln City Football Club community officer, went along to the official ceremony to bury the time capsule, and took along the League Champions Trophy for the children to see.

“We work very hard to promote the club in the local community and to see so many children in LCFC shirts makes the hard work of last season worthwhile,” said Mr Long.

Other items in the capsule for citizens of the future to wonder about include work by the children, an Argos catalogue, a fidget spinner, a £5 note and a newspaper.