Graduation day for Binbrook’s little learners

Binbrook Early Learners held a graduation ceremony for those moving on to school this autumn.

Lilly-Rose Day, Bethany Davey, Mia Forman, Leo Hartley, Ellarose Haywood Rushby, Evie Shaw, Alayna Illingworth and Ebony Mallinson received their graduation scrolls from manager Mandy Wiliams.

From September, Binbrook Early Learners is moving into a new classroom within Binbrook Primary school,where they will be the Owlets Class.

More information is available through the school on 01472 398340.