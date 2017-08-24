GCSE results: Principal pleased with overall results and whole school improvement at Caistor Yarborough Academy

Students and staff at Caistor Yarborough Academy are celebrating ‘significant improvements’ in EBac subjects and the ‘best ever’ results in Modern Foreign Languages.

Academy Principal, Mark Midgley said: “ Caistor Yarborough Academy provides a personalised and inclusive learning environment which nurtures and values every student through an ethos of Excellence for All.

Erin Fegan is heading to Lincoln UTC to study Science A Levels. She is pictured with .her Mum and Dad, Wendy and Rob Fegan, and Nanna Janet Gladding. (Lin) EMN-170824-133647001

“We are very pleased with our overall results and whole school improvement this year – they take us another step along our journey.

“We have seen significant improvements in our EBac subjects, with English achieving 71 per cent good passes and mathematics showing a huge improvement, with more than 50 per cent of students achieving a good pass.”

In Science, 80 per cent of students achieved 1 A* to C, with 70 per cent achieving two good passes A* to C.

Mr Midgley added: “We have had our best ever MFL (Modern Foreign Languages) results in French and Spanish, with 100 per cent of all students achieving A* to C.

.William Lince with Mum Tracey. William will study A Levels in Sport and Politics at Franklin College. (Lin) EMN-170824-133734001

“Many of our option subjects have also performed very well: PE achieved 93 per cent A* to C and Art 92% A* to C.”

Mr Midgley continued: “Our Academy’s key strengths are a feeling of inclusion, community and support, together with academic success, which has been demonstrated this year.

“We believe that everyone should be valued as an individual, which gives students the confidence to develop a thirst for learning in pursuit of their aspirations to be the best they can be.

“As a result of this, there have been some fantastic individual student performances, with a number of youngsters achieving 8 or more A* to A grades.

Jensen Blewett, who has an apprenticeship at Conoco Phillips, with Dad John and Mum Jeanette. (Lin) EMN-170824-133719001

“These aspirations are supported by a curriculum designed to be relevant to today’s world, which prepares students for the next stage, whether it be further study, apprenticeships or the world of work.

“Many of our students will successfully go onto further education or employment.

“I would like to personally thank all of the students, staff, parents and the wider community for their continued support.”