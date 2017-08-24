GCSE results: Market Rasen’s De Aston

De Aston’s learners were praised today for their hard work and commitment as they received their GCSE results.

The students did fantastically well in the government’s tough English Baccalaureate suite of subjects, with 100 per cent pass rates in Ebacc English, Science, Languages, Humanities and 99 per cent in Maths.

Catherine Ormian, Stephanie Azhar and Elizabeth Ormian all secured the grades to continue into De aston's sixth form EMN-170824-093802001

Headteacher, Simon Porter said: “Having just taken over as Head from January this year, I am incredibly proud of the efforts of my staff, both teaching and support, who have done everything in their power to help this year group through to good outcomes.

“At De Aston, we value students demonstrating a positive respect for the commitment of their teachers and also being prepared to take responsibility for their own learning and we have seen that leading to some outstanding grades. “

As is the trend this year, students modestly preferred not to be named, but De Aston had fantastic outcomes for both boys and girls alike. The high flyers with a growth mindset included a young man who achieved the equivalent of 5 A* and 6 A grades and a young woman who achieved the equivalent of 6 A grades and 4 A*.

There were the highest grades possible, A* and equivalent, achieved in a range of subjects, including English Language, English Literature, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, French, German, Spanish, Technology, Food Technology, Drama and Media.

From left: Tom Carter and Archie Parry, who have both applied to study at Riseholme Agricultural College, Liam Korytnickyj, who will be continuing his apprenticeship through Rase Steels, and Max Casson, who will be staying on at De Aston. EMN-170824-093226001

There were also fantastic outcomes at the highest level in the applied courses of Construction, Health and Social Care, BTEC Sport, IT and Public Services.

Headteacher, Simon Porter added: “The spread of A* and A* equivalent grades across so many subjects just goes to show what De Aston learners can achieve and also exemplifies the quality of teaching of my staff.

“This year’s results see the first ever sitting of the new significantly harder GCSEs in English, English Literature and Mathematics graded on a 1-9 scale.

“It has been tough as these exams are closer to the O-levels of the 1980s, as hard as the ones I sat and certainly the hardest English and Maths have seen for about 30 years.

All good passes for Jack Richards, Adam Richards and Jacob Bennett means they will be staying at De aston to study for their A-levels EMN-170824-093630001

“However, even in these really difficult courses, both departments had students achieve the very highest grades possible.

“We now look forward to seeing many of our Year 11 return to us in a couple of weeks to continue their successful journey with De Aston.”

Molly Smith passed all her subjects with solid Bs and plans to stay on to study Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at De aston EMN-170824-093457001

Ross Brader celebrates with mum Julie. He plans to stay at De Aston to study Art, Sport and Maths. EMN-170824-093407001

Verity Schaffer (7 C and above) is heading to Lincoln College to study Art and Fashion Design, while Jodie Martin (6 C and above) is doing an apprenticeship to become a primary school teacher and will then go to Lincoln University for her degree. EMN-170824-093548001