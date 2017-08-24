GCSE Day: Record breaking results at Caistor Grammar School

GCSE students at Caistor Grammar School enjoyed record breaking results this morning when they received their grades.

The top grades of A* to A, or 9 to 7 in the new scoring system for Maths, English Language and English Literature, were awarded to 66% of papers and 89.5 per cent of students achieved their E-Bacc qualification while the School’s Attainment 8 measure was just under 7, meaning that the average grade at the School is an A or a 7.

The overall ‘strong’ pass rate was 98% where subjects were graded an A*/9 to C/5, where a ‘5’ is considered a strong pass.

All students passed English Language and 99 per cent passed Maths and English Literature.

In the reformed subjects, 15.2 per cent of students achieved a coveted ‘9’.

Nationally, only 2 to 3 per cent of students were anticipated to achieve this special award on their papers.

Caistor Grammar School Headmaster, Alistair Hopkins, said: ‘These GCSE results are outstanding, particularly when you consider that we are in uncharted territory with the new grading system for

English and Maths.

“We knew that this was a very good year, but they have worked tirelessly these last five years and have gone beyond our expectations.

“Each and every one of the students has stepped up to the mark and given their best.

“They have been helped throughout by extremely dedicated teachers and supported by their families.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of their journey.

“Last week, our A-level results made us one of the top schools in the country. These outstanding GCSE results will only enhance that reputation.”

Amongst the highest performing students in the school were: Thomas Christie who gained 11

A*s/ 9s; Jacob Lawson who gained 8 A*s and 3 8s; Gavin Wu who gained 2 9s, 8 A*s and 1

8; Joshua Morris, Isabella Spilman and Aisling Stenton who gained 2 9s, 8 A*s and 1 7.

Mr Hopkins added: ‘The statistics only tell a part of the story and behind each result there are individual triumphs.”

