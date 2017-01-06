Forest School fun for Rasen Preschool

Children at Market Rasen Pre School have been kitted out with waterproofs ahead of a forest school initiative which begins this month.

The scheme will offer the children, aged two to four, the opportunity to explore the natural world, learning how to manage and care for the environment.

They will be able to have campfires and cook their own food, as well as use tools to carve and whittle sticks and cut logs.

The waterproofs were donated to the pre-school in Kilnwell Road by town business Second Element.