Faldingworth School retains its ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Faldingworth Community Primary School has once again received an Ofsted rating of ‘good’ following its recent inspection.

In the report, the inspector praised head teacher Kerrie Grummell and her team on maintaining the school’s good quality of education since the last inspection in 2011 and building on its strengths, particularly its good levels of care, guidance and support provided to pupils.

Following the latest inspection in October, the report said: “The overwhelming majority of parents continue to praise your successful school... I was delighted to read so many positive statements.”

Typical statements were ‘Absolutely amazing school. My son loves it, they know him so well and are wonderful with him. He shows progress every week and I love how the school incorporates so many different things into the curriculum’, and ‘This is an excellent school. It is well run and has superb links with the local community. Communication between staff and families is excellent’.

In agreement with the head during the inspection, the inspector said the school is not yet outstanding because not enough pupils make the very best progress they could in English, mathematics and wider subjects.

The inspector added the staff team are exceptionally proud of their school.

He went on to say the pupils he spoke to were ‘incredibly positive’ about their school experience, and enjoyed coming to school and felt valued.

Kerri Grummell, who has been head teacher since 2014, said: “We are extremely delighted with the outcome of the inspection and feel that it reflects the journey which Faldingworth School has been on over the last two years.

“It is a report that we can all be proud of.”

Pupils at the school have been celebrating the news and have been very excited to share it with family and friends.

“They are very proud of their ‘small but mighty’ school,” added Mrs Grummell.

Chairman of Governors, Anne Crawforth said the glowing Ofsted report is very well deserved.

“It is a true reflection of the dedication and effective leadership of head teacher, Mrs Grummell and her hard working, dedicated and conscientious team.”