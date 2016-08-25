GCSE RESULTS: ‘Impressive and exciting’ results at Caistor Grammar School

The 2016 GCSE results at Caistor Grammar School are “very impressive and exciting” said a delighted Headmaster, Roger Hale.

The results show 100 percent of Caistor Grammar School students gained 6 A*-C passes and all but one gained 8 A*-C passes.

The 94 students gained an impressive average points score per candidate of 74.3 and 82 percent of students achieved the English Baccalaureate.

Furthermore, 63 percent of students gained 5 A*- A, whilst more than one third gained 9 A*- A.

The students averaged 11.1 passes each, with 54 percent of students gaining 12 A*- C passes.

All but one of the students gained the Government’s 5 A* - C passes including English and Maths and all of the science exams in the School were passed, with 91 percent gaining three science passes.

There was 100 percent pass rate in Maths and English Literature and 99 percent in English Language.

Amongst the highest performing students at the school are: Lillian Coultas, who gained 11A* and 1A; Jemi Maliyil gained 10A* and 2A, Charlie Bowtle and Saskia Garner gained 9A* and 3A, Christel Bazoua gained 8A* and 5A and Georgina Walkington gained 8A* and 4A.

“We expect that these results will put CGS among the leading schools in the country once again,” said Mr Hale.