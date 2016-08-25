GCSE RESULTS: Another week of record breaking results at De Aston

Hot on the heels of last week’s best ever A-level English Literature results with 5A* grades for Market Rasen’s De Aston School, the department has achieved 87 percent A*-C grades in English Language, with stunning progress rates.

And there were no grades lower than a D in English Language for the whole group.

The school had a significant number of year 11 students gaining the top A* grades across the board.

Leading the way was Rory Miller with a stunning 12 A* grades, who will go on to a scholarship to Winston Churchill’s old school Harrow.

Megan Grant achieved 3 A* and 7 A grades; Charlotte Bakin 2 A* and 8 A; Jorge Pastor Diaz 1 A* and 4 A; Hannah Thompson 2 A* and 1 A, Harriet Pritchard 1 A* and 3 A; Jennifer Turner 1 A* and 4 A; Matthew Xu 2 A* and 3 A; Katy Stephenson 2 A* and 7 A; Charlotte Williamson 1 A* and 9 A; Alexandra Wooley 2 A* and 1 A; Chi Fong Leong 2A*; Jade Philpott 1 A* 2A.

In addition, there were a significant number of students gaining A grades across subjects, including Charlotte Callis with 9 A grades.

Overall, the percentage of students achieving five good C grades or higher including English and Mathematics is looking like the same as the excellent results last year, showing sustained achievement in what are changing times in education.

Headteacher, Ellenor Beighton said: “I wish to congratulate all the students who did GCSE and Vocational qualifications for their dedication and hard work.

“Looking at what we know so far, there are many students who should be very proud of their achievements.

“Yet again, here are some superb results at the highest grades in both traditional GCSEs and also excellent results in Applied courses.”

