A whistle-stop tour of the world for children at Osgodby

Children at Osgodby’s Pegasus Childcare Nursery are looking at different countries and cultures this term.

Last week, they welcomed parent Aicha Waters to give a taste of life in the Ivory Coast.

There was the opportunity to dance to some African music and dress in authentic clothes.

Finally, as well as their usual snack food, the children got to try some freshly cooked plantain (vegetable banana).

Next stop on the Pegasus world tour will be Thailand and the Philippines.