Drama students from De Aston year 10 took to the stage with the play DNA - one of their set text pieces.

Head of drama Kerry Greenwood said: “The best way to learn about a play is to put on a production and that is what they have done.

“For some of the students it is the first time on the stage and they have all done really well, working with drama teacher Lynn Chapman.

“The production has been created in a very short period of time and we hope to put on more public performances in the future.”