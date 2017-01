Some seasonal sparkle in Caistor resulted in £265 being donated to the town’s Rainbow Pre-school.

The money was raised by resident Steve Hannibal, who created a winter wonderland display in his garden.

He asked visitors who viewed the display and the lights to donated money, which he has passed on to the pre-school.

“I’d like to thank Steve for the wonderful gift, which will be used to replace our kitchen,” said pre-school deputy manager Lou Tinker. “It is very much appreciated by everyone.”