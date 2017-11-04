De Aston students set the stage for Bard’s festival event

Students from De Aston School are brushing up their Shakespeare to take to the Lincoln stage.

Next week, the students will be taking part in the largest youth drama festival at the Drill Hall, organised by the Shakespeare Schools Foundation.

Along with seven other schools, spread out over two days, members of De Aston’s Shakespeare Society are getting ready to perform their choice of the Bard’s works - Macbeth.

De Aston’s Head of English, Sarah Peacock, said: “Taking part in the Shakespeare Schools’ Festival has enriched many of our students’ lives.

“Over the last two years, we have performed Romeo and Juliet with an ensemble cast of 20 in both school and in front of 200 people at the Drill Hall.

“Our cast this year has increased by 50 percent, meaning more and more students are taking part in this fantastic opportunity to understand Shakespeare’s language.

“Most of our students are not strong readers or confident performers, so to take part in this program develops them in both skills, allowing them to approach the curriculum in school with added enthusiasm and understanding.”

Students have said of the project that they ‘really enjoyed it’ and ‘love performing on stage’.

De Aston’s participation in the program has been funded by The Spital Trust.

Mrs Peacock added: “Without the Trust, we simply would not be able to fund this program.”