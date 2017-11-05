De Aston students receive bronze and silver awards

Students at Market Rasen’s De aston School have been celebrating their achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme.
The photo shows students who have achieved their bronze and silver awards at a recent presentation evening.
Also pictured are, left, Mick Hoare, regional officer for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and Robin Wright, Scout Commissioner.
Several of the students gave presentations at the presentation evening, making it a very successful and enjoyable event.
