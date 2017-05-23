De Aston Sixth Formers support Epilepsy Action

Sixth form students at Market Rasen’s De Aston School have raised more than £1,000 for their chosen charity - Epilepsy Action.

The teenagers have held bake sales, bingo evenings, quizzes, non-uniform days and even a FIFA tournament to raise the money.

“It is a phenomenal achievement,” said Kerry Rivett, head of Sixth Form.

“In all the time I have been here, I have not seen any Sixth Form group raise so much money - it is more than three times the amount normally raised.”

Each year, the Sixth Form choose a charity to support and this year’s good cause had a more personal note.

“A former boarder, Tosin Olusoga died while at university following an epileptic episode, so the money has been raised in his memory,” added Mrs Rivett.

The money was handed over at the school last week to Michelle Oates, a volunteer for Epilepsy Action.

Speaking after the event, Epilepsy Action fundraiser James Wainwright said: “We would like to thank the students for their fantastic fundraising efforts this year.

“They have gone beyond all expectations and we want to congratulate them for their determination and dedication.

“Thanks to their hard work, they are helping more people to get the knowledge and confidence they need to live better with epilepsy.

“They are also helping more people isolated by epilepsy to find support locally, and to look forward to a future where more people understand the challenges of life with the condition.”

The school’s fundraising campaign has been driven by the Head Boy and Head Girl,Tom Fussey and Ellie Carter, together with their deputies, Tom Bennett and Megan Patterson, working with a small committee.

“It has been a real pleasure to raise this money for such a good cause,” said Tom Bennett.