De Aston Prom fundraising launched

It may just seem like five minutes since we featured prom pictures in the Rasen Mail, but this year’s Year 11 have made a start on fundraising for their end of year celebrations.

Pictured are Jorge Montalvo, Beth Bird, Dan Mayisa, Olivia Vessey, Kaitlyn Callis, Grace Leshone, Beka Lewis, Molly Entwistle, Emily Taylor, Charley Blinston, Megan Newsham, Rosy Smith and Nat O’Brien who held a car wash event.