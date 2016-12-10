Caistor Teacher thanked for 20 years of inspiring music

Caistor Primary School has thanked the teacher that has brought music to school life.

A presentation was made to Angela Warmoth during the recent folk evening as a thank you for the hard work she has given during her 20 years at the school.

“Angela is a greatly respected and committed teacher with very high standards,” said deputy head teacher Anna Sheperd, who presented Mrs Warmoth with flowers and gifts.

“She expects her students to work hard and helps them develop their love of music and their ability and confidence to play and perform.”

Mrs Warmoth has taught hundreds of children to play the cello and violin.

“Angela invests hours of her life creating musical experiences for children and young people, giving up her own time to give free rehearsals and practices to ensure the children are well prepared for forthcoming events and excel in their performances,” added Ms Sheperd.

Angela has also given time and effort to fundraising for Children in Need, raising more than £6,000.