Caistor students Bin It!

Students at Caistor Yarborough Academy got to grips with responsibility and litter with a touring education programme.

The award-winning Bin it! tour encourages young people to work together to make a lasting change to local areas and keep their environment tidy.

“I want to say a huge thank you for bringing the Bin It! Roadshow to our School,” said one of the teachers.

“It was a huge success.

“The students enjoyed it and took on board the very clear messages about the anti-social aspects of littering.”