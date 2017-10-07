Caistor Grammar School Awards

The hard work and attainment of students at Caistor Grammar School was recognised at the annual awards evening.

The large and appreciative audience of prize winners and their parents were also thrilled to hear from the guest of honour, Rosie Millard, Chair of the Hull UK City of Culture Trust.

Headteacher Alastair Hopkins with year eight to year 13 prize winners. (Photo by Linda Oxley) EMN-170210-100629001

Mrs Millard has a regular column in The Independent and i newspapers, and also writes features, comment pieces and interviews for a number of other national newspapers and magazines.

Having arrived at the University of Hull more than 30 years ago to study for a degree in English and Drama, the arts specialist maintains close links with the city and regularly visiting to support the city’s arts organisations and educational institutions, as well as with her duties as Chair.

More than 150 prizes were presented at Caistor and Headmaster Alistair Hopkins, in his first Awards Evening, spoke about the School’s commitment to creativity and to protecting its freedom.

Mr Hopkins also welcomed Mayor of Caistor Alan Somerscales, along with his wife, and Mark Midgeley, the Principal of Caistor Yarborough Academy.

Roger Hale, the previous Headmaster was also present and received a gift: a rendition of ‘Tonight’ from West Side Story, last year’s School production, which was performed by students Charlie Maxson and Alexandra Mottram.

Plum bread, a school tradition, was served in the Old Hall after the awards ceremony, which was held in the parish church.